Just over a week ago, Leeds United were linked to AEK Athens goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas by Greek source SDNA and it was interest that pitted them against Scottish champions Celtic. However, not only is it interest from the Bhoys but the Daily Mail say that Celtic have made an approach for him.

Leeds’ need for a keeper comes amidst growing doubts that the club’s #1, Kiko Casilla, will not wish to remain at the club next year after his 8-game ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko is served. That would leave Leeds united possibly reliant on relative newcomer and untested French youngster Illan Meslier, who United are reported to be signing on a permanent deal when the transfer window opens.

SDNA said that Celtic interest had surged in recent days and that Rangers are also interested. However, intriguingly, they also added that where the real interest is regarding Barkas “is in Leeds” where the Greek international “is said to be liked by [the] English club executives.”

As an aside to this, and perhaps more importantly, they added that this interest [in Barkas] is liked “also by Bielsa himself.” As Leeds United fans will gladly tell you, what Bielsa asks for at Elland Road, Bielsa usually gets.

However, the Daily Mail report, through their Mail Online portal, that the Parkhead outfit are looking for a new first-choice keeper and that they “lodged an enquiry earlier this week” with the result being that they were quoted £5m for his signature.

To be honest, both sides could do much worse in the transfer market than spend £5m on the 10-cap Greek international Barkas who kept 10 clean sheets in 20 appearances for AEK this season. Indeed, since arriving at the club he has kept an astonishing 58 clean sheets in just 106 games.

Where would be the best place for Vassilios Barkas next season?