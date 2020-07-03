Gerhard Struber has become more popular as the Barnsley head coach over the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Gerhard Struber received an approval rating of +78. This was after he was approved by 89% of Hull City fans with 11% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 93% (+4)

Disapprove: 3% (-8)

Don’t Know: 3% (+3)

Net Approval Rating: +90 (+12)

As you can see, Gerhard Struber has become more popular as the Barnsley head coach. He has now reached the upper echelon of net approval ratings of having that is at least +90. Struber getting more popular may be a surprise considering they were only able to draw 0-0 with Millwall at the weekend. During the time the poll was open and taking responses

Do you agree with Gerhard Struber's approval rating?