Jean-Kevin Augustin was instantly taken in by Leeds United fans who were impressed by his physique, pedigree and potential. However, everything has gone to pot with Augustin and Leeds United have decided that they didn’t want to extend Augustin’s loan until the end of this month and he has gone back to Red Bull Leipzig. However, as German source Kicker report, it is a situation that won’t stop there.

Augustin was somewhat of a panic loan for Leeds United who had seen Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal due to lack of game time at Elland Road. The Whites had gone all-in for Southampton’s Che Adams but were rebuffed there.

Then Augustin flashed up on the Leeds United radar. Things weren’t going too well for the Frenchman back on native soil with AS Monaco – him being there by way of a loan from Red Bull Leipzig. Leipzig and Monaco are said to have mutually agreed an early termination when the surprise interest came from Leeds.

A loan was arranged and Leeds United paid a substantial loan fee with an obligation to buy on promotion to the Premier League. However, injuries seem to have soured the Whites appetite to have Augustin fulfil that obligation and that is something that Kicker say Leipzig will not allow happening.

They write that Augustin’s parent club, part of the Red Bull family, are hoping for a “welcome rain of money” that would amount to around €21m/£18.9m. They then add that “Leeds is no longer interested in Augustin.”

Yet, the words for ‘obligation’ may be different in German (it’s ‘verpflichtung’, by the way) but the meanings will be identical. That leads Kicker to say that Leipzig to “firmly believe that the purchase obligation in the event of promotion is binding.”

In an ominous tone, Kicker says that this obligation “would be legally enforced” and that Leipzig will pay his wages until Leeds United are promoted. Should that promotion happen, Kicker writes that “the lawyers will probably take over.”

It looks like it is going to be an eventful few weeks for Leeds United coming up, for more than one reason.

Who will win in this Augustin obligation tug-o-war?