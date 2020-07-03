Nathan Jones has become more popular as the Luton Town head coach over the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Nathan Jones received an approval rating of +72. This was after he was approved by 86% of Luton Town fans with 14% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 86% (0)

Disapprove: 9% (-5)

Don’t Know: 6% (+6)

Net Approval Rating: +77 (+5)

As you can see, Nathan Jones has become more popular as the Luton Town head coach over the last week. While he has the same percentage of people approving him, a significant proportion of last week’s disapproval vote went to don’t know. This is not a surprise considering that Luton beat Swansea City 1-0 at the weekend. During the time this poll was open, Luton drew 1-1 with Leeds United.

Do you agree with Nathan Jones's approval rating?