Danny Cowley is now approved of as the Huddersfield Town head coach after a surge in popularity.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Danny Cowley received an approval rating of -10. This was after he was approved by 45% of Hull City fans with 55% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 61% (+16)

Disapprove: 32% (-23)

Don’t Know: 7% (+7)

Net Approval Rating: +29 (+39)

As you can see, Danny Cowley as the Huddersfield Town head coach has had a surge of popularity this week. This means he is no longer disapproved as the head coach and now has a healthy positive net approval rating. This is a surprise considering the result at the weekend when Huddersfield lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest. During the time this poll was open, Huddersfield beat 3-0 to Birmingham City.

Do you agree with Danny Cowley's approval rating?