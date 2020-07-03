Grant McCann has become even more unpopular as the Hull City head coach.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Grant McCann received an approval rating of -70. This was after he was approved by 15% of Hull City fans with 85% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 9% (-6)

Disapprove: 87% (+2)

Don’t Know: 3% (+3)

Net Approval Rating: -78 (-8)

As you can see, Grant McCann has become even more unpopular with the Hull fans. He was already very unpopular but things have got worse for him over the last week. It was a surprise to see him drop further as they were able to draw with Birmingham City at the weekend. During the time this poll was taking responses, Hull beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

Do you agree with Grant McCann's approval rating?