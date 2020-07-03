Neil Warnock’s popularity as the Middlesbrough head coach sharply rose during his first week in charge.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Neil Warnock received an approval rating of +75. This was after he was approved by 88% of Middlesbrough fans with 13% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 96% (+8)

Disapprove: 4% (-9)

Don’t Know: 0% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +92 (+17)

As you can see, Neil Warnock’s popularity as the head coach of Middlesbrough has sharply rose over the last week. This was his first week in charge of the club after taking over for Jonathan Woodgate who had been sacked. This is no surprise considering that Middlesbrough beat Stoke 2-0 at the weekend. During the time this poll was open, Middlesbrough lost 2-1 to Hull City.

Do you agree with Neil Warnock's approval rating?