Saturday’s visit of Leeds United to Ewood Park will give Rovers boss Tony Mowbray the opportunity to pit his wits against White luminary boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he says is an “exceptional coach.” It is something he tells the club website that he is looking forward to.

Blackburn are in 10th place entering into the game against Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds United. They have home advantage but they will be taking on a dangerous Whites outfit with seven players sidelined due to injury.

Even so, despite all of that, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is looking forward to getting to grips and pitting his wits against Marcelo BIelsa. Commenting on this, Mowbray said:

“We beat Leeds at home last year, but they are an amazing team that I’ve studied and watched play under an exceptional coach. Not just in Championship terms, but in world terms Marcelo Bielsa is an exceptional coach.”

Whilst remaining respectful, Mowbray takes a degree of solace from the fact that Luton were able to grind out a result against the Whites on Tuesday. Reflecting on this, he added:

“It’s a challenge for us and we should take confidence from the fact that they’re not infallible, as Luton Town showed in midweek. They went to Elland Road and got a draw. It’s a challenge for us to go out, get in their faces, make life difficult and ask questions of them.”

It will be an interesting game on Saturday at Ewood Park but it sounds like a respectful Tony Mowbray is more than up for the head-to-head with Marcelo Bielsa.

