Lee Bowyer remains incredibly popular as the Charlton Athletic head coach this week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Lee Bowyer received an approval rating of +96. This was after he was approved by 98% of Charlton Athletic fans with 2% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 97% (-1)

Disapprove: 2% (0)

Don’t Know: 1% (+1)

Net Approval Rating: +95 (-1)

As you can see, Lee Bowyer remains one of the most popular managers in the Sky Bet Championship, though his net approval rating dropped a point. This was because 1% of those who approved of him last week now don’t know. It is no surprise that Bowyer remained so popular after they beat London rivals QPR at the weekend. During the time this poll was open, Charlton drew 0-0 with Cardiff City.

Do you agree with Lee Bowyer's approval rating?