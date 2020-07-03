The popularity of Paul Cook as Wigan Athletic head coach has slightly dropped over the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Paul Cook received an approval rating of +76. This was after he was approved by 88% of Wigan Athletic fans with 12% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 86% (-2)

Disapprove: 14% (+2)

Don’t Know: 0% (+0)

Net Approval Rating: +72 (-4)

As you can see, the popularity of Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic head coach has slightly dropped over the last week. There has been a swing of 4% towards disapproval, though Cook is still very popular at Wigan. This is a surprise considering that Wigan beat their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at the weekend. While the poll was taking responses, Wigan beat Stoke City 3-0 and were also placed into administration.

