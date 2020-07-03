Leeds United were expected to steamroller Luton Town on Tuesday evening at Elland Road. It was a game which pitched the leaders against the basement outfit. Leeds were coming into the game on the back of an imperious 3-0 shutout of Fulham that re-established their dominance at the top.

However, that didn’t prove to be a case and a stoic, resolute Hatters outfit held their ground and even had the audacity to take the lead. After that, they didn’t deviate from their gameplan and held firm as the Leeds storm battered at them.

Leeds did equalise through Stuart Dallas pretty early in the second-half but they couldn’t find a winning goal to round things off. That result meant that the Hatters are unbeaten over their last six games.

However, the excitement on the pitch was only the main course for some events at the final whistle that created what the French call a ‘contretemps.’ However, this disagreement was in Spanish, not French.

Apparently Jones has said something in Spanish to Hernandez and he hasn't taken too kindly to it. Orta understood it and didn't like it either. #lufc — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) June 30, 2020

Jones apologised for what he said, the Yorkshire Evening Post quoting this:

“We had a little bit of an argument in his native tongue and I just wanted to show him I could speak Spanish. I probably said something I shouldn’t have in Spanish but I apologised. It was nothing malicious or anything and I wanted to make sure that I spoke to him because it was my fault.”

However, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the apology itself would be enough, they often are for misunderstandings. Yet, the following adds a different reflection on matters:

"I'm told Nathan Jones called Hernandez a ‘son of a b****’ in Spanish at full time."@PhilHay_ and @TheSquareBall explain the Augustin deal, a frosty altercation against Luton and why #LUFC are so bad at corners. LISTEN NOW 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗟 𝗛𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) July 3, 2020

As it stands, until Jones is pushed on this point, the EXACT words that he said, then it remains unfounded conjecture. However, if that is the accusation being put out there then it needs to be put to Nathan Jones and he needs to answer it.

It’s strong enough an insult in English, but in Spanish, the wording is different even if the sentiment remains the same. From the English, the word “b***h” is removed and the Spanish word “puta” is replaced.

Without going into too much detail at the risk of causing offence, but no-one wants their mother being called one of those. If that is what has been said, then Leeds United MUST demand that Nathan Jones answers and is punished.

