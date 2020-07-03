Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Luton Town on Tuesday against Blackburn Rovers a side who are struggling with a lengthy injury list ahead of the Whites visit to Ewood Park tomorrow.

It will be a game that sees league leaders Leeds bring their high-octane football to face Tony Mowbray’s 10th placed Rovers side. Leeds will arrive on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against basement outfit Luton whilst Blackburn have lost their last two games and two-of-three since football returned from lockdown.

Not only that, but both teams will be carrying injuries into the game. Leeds only have Stuart Dallas as a confirmed absence but Blackburn have a raft of injuries that need to be considered.

Striker Ben Brereton will definitely miss out after his red card and will begin the first game of his three-game ban. However, the injury list for Rovers is extensive. Speaking to iFollow, per the Blackburn website, boss Tony Mowbray said:

“We’ve got seven starters unavailable to us at the moment. Corry Evans came back, scored a great goal against Bristol City and broke his toe in that game. So your midfield that dominated against Bristol City were both unavailable for us in midweek [the 2-0 loss away at Barnsley].”

Adding up the mounting injury and walking wounded list, Mowbray says that it isn’t about training but getting the players’ bodies ready to ensure they can go through the range of motions expected of them on a matchday. On this, Mowbray adds:

“Before you know it, some of your really important players are out of action, but we can’t be making excuses.”

View from The72

It is a crunch game is this. After blowing away Fulham in a display that screamed ‘Champions’, the Whites then battled against a stoic Luton side in a display that whispered ‘Normal Serice Resumed’.

Leeds need to revisit that Fulham display and there should be no excuses against a side carrying so many injuries. This is especially so in that Bradley Dack (above) is out, robbing Blackburn of their talismanic 9-goal attacking midfielder.

In their two games against Cardiff and Luton, Leeds have fired in 86 crosses, yet they have scored just the one goal and that was a pass rather than a floated cross. They need people on the end of these crosses, they need to start converting.

The bottom line is simple – Leeds United must take advantage of what will be a patched-up Blackburn outfit and they must be ruthless in doing so.

