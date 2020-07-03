Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has said that the Cobblers will be in contact with West Brom over a potential return deal for loan star Callum Morton.

West Brom starlet Callum Morton enjoyed a thoroughly successful taste of the Football League in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign. The young striker signed for Northampton Town and he helped inspire the Cobblers to promotion via the play-offs.

Now, with the season over and Morton’s loan done, Northampton boss Keith Curle has revealed that the club will be in contact with West Brom over the possibility of bringing Morton and some of the club’s other loan players back again for next season. He said:

“Considering the players on loan did so well for us, we will be having discussions with their parent clubs over the course of the summer.

“This is a difficult summer with the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and we have been very transparent about that from the very start with the players.

“The industry is having to make adjustments and that is being reflected across the game. As a club, it is important show good housekeeping in these difficult times.”

Morton previously gathered senior experience on loan with Braintree Town (14 appearances, five goals) but he seriously impressed with Northampton. In 12 appearances, the striker netted eight goals, including three in the play-offs.

The West Brom starlet’s situation will be an interesting one this summer. After such an impressive loan spell it would not be surprising to see other clubs come in with interest but given his success with Northampton, the Cobblers will help they have an advantage in the pursuit for the striker.

