Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has said that the club are interested in bringing Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton back on loan next season.

Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton has enjoyed a thoroughly successful season on loan away from Ewood Park. He helped Northampton Town win promotion to League One via the play-offs, picking up a third promotion winners medal despite still only being 22.

Now, with the Cobblers’ promotion confirmed, attention will turn to planning for next season. Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has moved to reveal the club will be looking at the possibility of bringing back some of their loan stars again this summer, including Rovers man Wharton.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, he said:

“Considering the players on loan did so well for us, we will be having discussions with their parent clubs over the course of the summer.

“This is a difficult summer with the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and we have been very transparent about that from the very start with the players.

“The industry is having to make adjustments and that is being reflected across the game. As a club, it is important show good housekeeping in these difficult times.”

While on loan with Northampton, Wharton played in 43 games across all competitions. He formed a strong partnership at the back alongside Charlie Goode and Jordan Turnbull.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Wharton’s situation with parent club Blackburn Rovers pans out. After an impressive stint out on loan, will they look to bring him into their first-team plans or will they allow him to head out on loan again?

