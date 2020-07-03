Leyton Orient have confirmed on their official club website that captain Jobi McAnuff has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

Veteran midfielder Jobi McAnuff’s contract with Leyton Orient was set to come to an end this summer. Now, the club have moved to announce that the skipper will be staying on for at least one more year.

McAnuff and Leyton Orient have come to an agreement over a one-year deal that will see him contracted to the club until the end of next season.

Upon the confirmation of his new deal, the O’s midfielder expressed his delight at the new deal. Speaking to the club’s official website, he went on to add that he is looking forward to getting back to his best after enduring a season hampered by injuries. He said:

“I’m feeling good. Last year, as everyone knows, was frustrating. I worked really hard to get back to playing, and I’ve got a lot of work again to get to the level I want to get to.

“I don’t just want to be a bit part or be here for the ride, I want to contribute, that’s a big, big thing for me. I’m absolutely delighted to get it all done and stay at the club for at least another year.”

With injuries preventing him from playing, McAnuff took up a coaching role over the course of last season and he will be continuing in the role this season. He featured once in the 2019/20 campaign, coming off the bench in their final game before lockdown, a 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

In two separate spells with Leyton Orient, McAnuff has notched up 133 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists in the process.

After coming through MK Dons’ academy, McAnuff went on to play for West Ham, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace, Watford, Reading before returning to Orient in 2014.

Two years later McAnuff signed for Stevenage, where he spent one season prior to a return to Leyton Orient.

Now, with a new deal confirmed, McAnuff will be hoping to stay fit and make his way back into Ross Embleton’s side.