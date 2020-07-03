Speaking to BBC Sport, Portsmouth’s top scorer Ronan Curtis has revealed he rejected transfer offers in January, amid links with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Derby County.

In the January transfer window, Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis was heavily linked with a move away from Fratton Park. As covered here on The72, Blackburn Rovers were said keen on the attacker and in the run-up to the January window, Leeds United and Derby County were also linked – also covered here.

Now, with Portsmouth preparing for their play-off clash with Oxford United, Curtis has now opened up on transfer interest. Speaking to BBC Sport, the Pompey star revealed offers for him were rejected in the summer prior to the start of the season and in January. He said:

“The players, the staff, the management and the fans made me feel really, really welcome. I settled in really quickly. They gave me a chance and I’ve played well and got myself a new deal.

“I had a couple of offers last summer and in January but I didn’t want to leave. I have settled in here and love this city.”

After breaking into senior football with Derry City, Curtis made the move to Portsmouth in the summer of 2018. Since then, the Irish forward has played for the club 91 times across all competitions, scoring 25 goals and laying on 21 assists.

Given his impressive performances for Kenny Jackett’s side, it is unsurprising to see that he has been linked with a move away over the course of this season. It will be interesting to see if Curtis attracts more transfer interest this summer, but for the time being, his full focus will be on helping Portsmouth in their efforts to win promotion to the Championship.

