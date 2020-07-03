Leeds United are a club well versed in bringing on the potential of youngsters and are nor scared of pitching them into the first-team action. A line of them such as James Milner, Fabian Delph, Aaron Lennon and many more stand testament to this. That line is set to contine as now the Whites can add another to that list – Bobby Kamwa.

📰 #LUFC are pleased to announce young midfielder Bobby Kamwa has signed a new contract with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 3, 2020

Two years after signing his first professional deal with the Whites, Kamwa has now signed a two-year deal to remain at Elland. This new deal will run until the summer of 2022.

Yaounde-born Kamwa has Cameroonian citizenship but has only ever played his formal football at Leeds United. He graduated from Leeds United’s Under-18s in 2018, moving into reckoning with Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s.

He impressed for the Under-23s, who are in effect a shadow side for the first-team. This season, he continued to impress despite being missing for a lot of it through injury. In the five games that he did manage to feature in, the powerful 20-year-old scored 3 goals.

Kamwa will be hoping to continue his development after regaining full match fitness. He will look to emulate current youngsters who have made the leap from the Under-23s to the first team this season.

Players such as Pascal Struijk, Jordan Stevens and Leif Davis have made the leap from Carlos Corberan’s side to feature for Leeds United in the Championship – Kamwa will be hoping that he also gets a chance to impress.

