Speaking to West London Sport, Fulham boss Scott Parker has confirmed that the club are set to make Anthony Knockaert’s loan move a permanent one this summer.

Fulham signed Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert on a season-long loan deal last summer. Scott Parker brought the Frenchman in to bolster his attacking options, with a clause in the deal allowing them to make the move permanent this summer if they wished.

Now, Parker has moved to reveal that Knockaert is set to make the move to Craven Cottage permanent. Speaking to West London Sport, the Fulham boss said that the club will be hoping to bring him in on a long-term basis. He said:

“It’s a deal we’re looking to make permanent. He’s done extremely well. I think Anthony would be the first to say as well that he can still bring even more.

“He’s a pleasure to work with and I look forward to having him more long-term.



“I think it’s been evident all along, since the owners first took over,” Parker added when asked about the owner’s ambition.

“I don’t think it could be said the owners haven’t shown ambition and haven’t put in every resource they can.”

While on loan with Fulham, Knockaert has been a fixture in Parker’s side. He has played in 37 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on five assists from right-wing.

Knockaert has plenty of Championship experience, spending time in the second-tier with Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion. He starred for Brighton in their promotion-winning 2016/17 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

Valued at £5.85m by Transfermarkt, it was claimed earlier this week – as covered here on The72 – that Fulham will make the move permanent for £10.5m.

Now, with a permanent deal seemingly on the brink of confirmation, it will be interesting to see how he kicks on in a Fulham shirt once the signing is confirmed. Fulham fans, are you happy to see that Knockaert is set to sign permanently? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

