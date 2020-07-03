The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has hit all clubs. With operating costs still ongoing, and with terraces empty, clubs are beginning to feel the pinch. One of those clubs already pinched in Wigan Athletic, who are now under administration. They will also need to prepare themselves for Celtic interest in Joe Gelhardt says Football Insider.

Writing for Football Insider, Wayne Veysey says that Celtic are ready to take advantage of Wigan’s plight and move for the talented Gelhardt. This news comes via a ‘Celtic source’ who says that the Bhoys are ready to offer the 18-year-old striker the opportunity to move north of the border.

Wigan’s penalty of a 12-point deduction will become live at the end of this season, dependent on their finishing position. Should they avoid relegation, the 12 points will be added this season and the finishing positions adjusted. Should they be relegated, they will start League One on -12 points.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that the Glasgow side is gearing up to make a move. He states: “Celtic are in line to make a sales pitch to the youngster and offer him a contract to move to Parkhead.” Gelhardt is a player who Celtic are said to have watched closely this season.

What they will have seen from the England youth international are promise and potential. The Liverpool-born youngster only made the jump to the first-team set-up this season and has made 16 appearances for the Latics in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring against Hull City in mid-September.

Even though he signed a new deal with Wigan back in November, you wouldn’t expect the Latics to deny him a move with administration in the background.

Would it be the right thing for Wigan to do and let Gelhardt go?