Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has made a bold transfer claim stating that Leeds may have already been promoted if they had a clinical striker in their ranks in an interview with Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants drew 1-1 with Luton Town on Tuesday evening in what was yet another evening of missed chances and Mills thinks that, although it is unlikely to cost them promotion, a more clinical striker would have made the job a lot easier.

Back in January, Leeds had agreed a fee with Southampton for the transfer of Che Adams, only for boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to block the move at the last moment.

Former Whites defender Mills believes that someone like Adams or Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic would have been ideal for them.

“Same old story with Leeds. Creating so many chances but just cannot get the ball in the net,” Mills said. “I do wonder if Leeds had, say, Mitrovic up front – how many goals would he have scored this season? Lots, I would suggest.”

“Che Adams – how many goals would he have scored if Leeds had managed to sign him in January? They have just got to hope that the lack of clinical finishing does not cost them promotion.”

“If they continue playing they way they do there is every chance they get promoted. 7 points should be enough with everything that is going on.”

Mills makes a valid point in terms of the lack of clinical strikers at the disposal of Leeds United. Although Patrick Bamford holds the ball up well and presses defender he doesn’t score on a consistent basis for a team top of the division.

If Leeds do win promotion to the Premier League, manager Marcelo Bielsa would surely look to bring in attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

