Celtic have joined a number of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt according to Football Insider.

Wigan announced earlier this week that they have entered administration and may need to sell some of their prized assets in order to bring in funds and Gelhardt is seen as one of the brightest, young prospects at the football club.

Celtic are now lining up a swoop for the wonderkid who has attracted interest from a host of elite Premier League sides as well as the SPL giants.

The 17-year-old signed a new contract with Wigan back in November, which was his first professional deal meaning the Latics are likely to receive a sizeable sum by their standards.

Gelhardt is valued at around £5million and would be a real coup for a top-flight side who are renowned for bringing through youngsters as Celtic are.

Gelhardt has come through the ranks at the Latics to make his first-team mark with 19 appearances in total, 17 of which have come this season.

The striker has only scored one goal so far but the talent and potential at his disposal is clear for all to see.

Gelhardt has scored frequently at youth-team level for England, netting three times in six appearances at Under-18 level.

His impressive performances at international level only highlight further how adept he could be to performing on the biggest stage.

Celtic are uncertain on the future of main striker Odsonne Edouard and may need to bring in further reinforcements should he leave the club, but they will face stiff competition from English clubs for Gelhardt.

