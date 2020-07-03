Anthony Grant’s contract at Swindon Town expires this summer and he is yet to commit his future to the club as it stands.

The midfielder joined the Robins on a short-term contract in the January transfer window after impressing on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Grant, who is 33 years old, helped Richie Wellens’ side win the League Two title this past season and they need to ensure they agree terms with him on a new contract.

Swindon are going back into League One and needs players like Grant who have bags of experience of playing at that level.

The tough-tackling midfielder has racked up has racked up over 550 appearances so far in his career and is a useful player for the Robins to have in their squad, as proven in the 30 games he played last term.

Grant has had spells in the past at Southend United, Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Peterborough United, the majority of who played in the third tier when he was there.

Swindon are also yet to tie up a new deal for 26-goal striker Eoin Doyle, as reported by The72 yesterday, and need to give themselves a boost for next season by tying up their key assets.

Grant adds more options and depth to their midfield department and was an unsung hero for Wellens’ side. Transfer rumours have been quiet for the Robins since their promotion and they will be eager to get the ball rolling their recruitment and give their fans something to look forward to.

