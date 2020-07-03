Celtic have been linked with a move for Swansea City loanee Freddie Woodman, as per a report by Glasgow Live.

Neil Lennon’s side are in the hunt for reinforcements to their goalkeeping department for next season and the Newcastle United man’s name has been mentioned.

Woodman, who is 23 years old, may be loaned out against by Steve Bruce’s men in the next campaign to gain more first-team experience.

He has impressed on loan in the Championship with Swansea this season and has made 36 appearances in all competitions. The Welsh side may have to face competition from Celtic if they want to re-sign him this summer.

Woodman was on the books at Crystal Palace as a youngster before switching to Newcastle in 2013. He has since played four times for the Toon.

The ex-England Under-21 international has also spent time away from the North-East on loan at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in the past, so is no stranger to playing in Scotland.

Celtic will be going for yet another Scottish Premiership title next term and Woodman would be ideal for them. They are also interested in Gillingham ‘keeper Joe Walsh, as reported by The72 earlier today.

Woodman’s focus at the moment will be to help the Swans get into the Play-Offs. Cooper’s side are currently 8th in the league and four points off the top six with six games left to play.

The Premier League stopper will then consider his options at the end of the campaign.

