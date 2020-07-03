Bailey Wright has left Bristol City on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The Australian international spent the second-half of the season on loan at Sunderland so could his release pave the way for a permanent move to the Stadium of Light?

Wright is an experienced centre-back and knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped Preston North End go up five years ago. He has made just under 300 appearances in England since moving from Australia eleven years ago.

He adds more options and depth to Sunderland’s defensive department and could be high up on their transfer list over the coming weeks.

The centre-back has played a key part in helping both Preston and Bristol City establish themselves in the Championship over the past few years.

After leaving the club yesterday, their boss Lee Johnson told their website: “We’ve all been honoured to have such a great individual as well as a quality footballer at Bristol City. He has been a good influence and a role model and I cannot speak highly enough of him. We wish him all the best in his future career.”

Wright said: “It’s been an honour to play at Bristol City and I’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy some good times with some great people.”

He will now weigh up his options, with a move to Sunderland a possibility. Phil Parkinson is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the North-East side and Wright would be a shrewd signing for them.

In other Bristol City news, Liam Walsh has signed a new deal, as reported by The72.

Should SAFC sign Wright?