Bristol Rovers are keen on ex-Colorado Rapids winger Sam Nicholson, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The Scotsman has parted company with the Major League Soccer side and is eyeing a move back to the UK.

Nicholson, who is 25 years old, is wanted on a free transfer by Bristol Rovers and they look to bolster their squad for next season.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international has spent the past two years in Colorado and scored four goals in 50 appearances for the Rapids.

Colorado’s General Manager, Pádraig Smith, has said, as per their website: “This was a difficult decision for all parties involved, but ultimately the right one for Sam and his family’s well-beingr. Since arriving two years ago, Sam has played a crucial role in driving the club forward toward our goals and we’re grateful to him for his contributions on and off the pitch.”

“He is a wonderful young man and a talented footballer. He will always be a part of the Rapids family and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Nicholson is from Edinburgh and started his career at Hearts. He rose up through the youth ranks there before going on to play 127 times for their first-team, scoring 15 goals along the way.

He then moved to America three years ago and spent a year with fellow MLS side Minnesota United before switching to Colorado in 2018.

Nicholson is now on his way back home and is on the radar of Bristol Rovers.

