Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City have been linked with Manchester United youngster James Garner, as covered by The72.

The midfielder is likely to be going out on loan from Old Trafford next season to gain some first-team experience and has Championship interest.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is highly-rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s and has already made seven appearances for the Premier League giants so far in his career.

However, United may loan him out to get some regular game time under his belt.

This has caught the attention of Sheffield Wednesday, who will be in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad. It is expected to be a summer of transition at Hillsborough with both comings and going expected.

Garner would be ideal for the Owls and add more energy and enthusiasm into their midfield. With Fernando Forestieri leaving and Kieran Lee out of contract, Garry Monk’s side may need more midfield options.

The ex-England Under-19 international alongside Barry Bannan next season would be a strong midfield duo. He has impressed for United’s Under-23’s this past term having scored eight goals in 10 games. However, Wednesday will have to see off interest from Swansea.

The Swans are no strangers to loaning top flight youngsters, with the Rhian Brewster, Freddie Woodman, Ben Wilmot and Conor Gallagher all rocking up at the Liberty Stadium this past season.

Steve Cooper’s men could now try and lure Garner to Wales. He also fits the bill for Swansea, as he is young, eager to prove himself and is somewhat of an unknown quantity at this stage of his career.

