Celtic and Everton are interested in Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh, as detailed in a report by Glasgow Live.

The youngster is being tipped for a big future in the game and has been scouted by the duo.

Walsh, who is 18 years old, made three appearances for the Gills’ first-team this past season. Steve Evans’ side rate him very highly but could face a battle to hold onto him this summer.

The Kent-born ‘keeper joined the League One side at the age of 11 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in May last year and made his debut four months later in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United.

Celtic are in the hunt for reinforcements to their goalkeeping department and could see Walsh as a decent long-term option. Neil Lennon’s side will be going for the Scottish Premiership title once again next season and are on the prowl for new signings.

Everton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a renaissance under Carlo Ancelotti and are always on the lookout for potential young stars in the Football League.

Walsh is one for the future and Gillingham will be praying that they can keep hold of him. However, they face a tough ask if either Celtic or the Toffees come in for him.

The Gills may also face interest in another of their youngster, with Jack Tucker making a good impression last season and becoming a first-team regular in League One.

Who would you choose?