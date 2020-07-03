Northampton Town have automatically extended Mark Marshall’s contract at the club by another 12 months, as detailed on their official club website yesterday.

His stay at the club has been prolonged after their promotion to League One.

Northampton published their retained list yesterday and announced the likes of Alan McCormack, Jordan Turnbull and Andy Williams are leaving the club as free agents this summer, as reported by The72.

Keith Curle’s side have also offered new deals to first-team trio Vadaine Oliver, Sam Hoskins and Michael Harriman.

Their boss has said, as per their website: “We are making contract offers to three players, Sam Hoskins, Vadaine Oliver and Michael Harriman, and Mark Marshall’s contract has been extended automatically after promotion. Considering the players on loan did so well for us, we will be having discussions with their parent clubs over the course of the summer.

“This is a difficult summer with the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and we have been very transparent about that from the very start with the players.”

Keeping Marshall at the club is a boost for the Cobblers as they prepare for life in League One. He has got bags of experience of playing in that division before, having won promotion to the Championship with Charlton Athletic just last season.

Marshall, who is 33 years old, has racked up just under 400 appearances so far in his career having also previously played for the likes of Swindon Town, Coventry City, Port Vale, Bradford City and Gillingham.

