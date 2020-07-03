He’s been heavily linked with Leeds United and now those links are set to intensify after Danny Loader said his official farewells on Twitter to Reading fans.

Loader, who joined Reading after coming to prominence in the Wycombe Wanderers youth set-up, is bringing down the curtain on his career at the Madejski Stadium and is looking for adventures in pastures new.

Those new pastures could very well be at Leeds United. The Whites have been heavily linked with a move for the £400,000 rated youngster as they look to build for the future themselves.

Despite his tender years, Loader has a heap of experience tucked under his belt. His threat and potential has mostly been seen in the Premier League 2 competition. At this level, Loader has 35 appearances and has returned 19 goals and provided 5 assists.

Since stepping up from the youth set-up and the Under-23s at the Berkshire club, Loader has featured 35 times for Reading (2 goals/1 assist) with 28 of those appearances (1 goal/1 assist) coming in the Sky Bet Championship.

The seven-cap England Under-20 striker will no doubt be snapped up quickly from being a free agent and it makes sense that Leeds United are interested. The Whites are a club who have a proud record of shaping young players and exposing them to the first-team.

Natural strikers, such as Loader is, are a rarity in Marcelo Bielsa’s pared-down squad at Elland Road. It isn’t a huge stretch of the imagination to see just how he would fit in under Marcelo Bielsa.

Would Danny Loader be a boom or a bust at Leeds United?