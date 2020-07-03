Former England International striker Emile Heskey has commented on West Bromwich Albion’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday and stated it could be a “timely boost” in an interview on the Sky Sports Football Show.

West Brom bounced back to winning ways on Wednesday evening as they brushed aside the Owls in a 3-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Albion had drawn with Birmingham City and lost to Brentford since the restart, with the Bees having closed the gap on the Baggies to just two points.

Former England striker Heskey has claimed that the victory could be a real boost for West Brom and their promotion hopes.

“The win was very timely. It’s obviously a difficult time, coming back from the lockdown with players looking a bit rusty. They need the points.”

“They’re looking over their shoulder, they want to stay up there for automatic promotion as they’ve done before. They’ve shown the knowhow.”

“Getting the win against Wednesday was a huge lift for them and it gives them a real big boost to really see it over the line.”

West Brom supporters had become concerned over their side’s recent form and were under no illusions on how important the game against Wednesday was in terms of their automatic promotion hopes.

Although they still have work to do to ensure they secure automatic promotion, the win over the Owls saw their increase their lead over third-place to five points.

With just six games remaining the Midlands club are well set for a return to the Premier League but know they will need to continue winning games to avoid any slip-ups.

