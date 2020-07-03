West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has paid tribute to soon to be departing Baggies legend Chris Brunt as reported by West Brom News.

It was confirmed last month that Brunt would be leaving the club after 13 years and more than 400 appearances for the Midlands club.

He has won two promotions so far in his time in the Black Country and both Brunt and the West Brom faithful will be desperate to make it a third before his time with the club comes to an end.

Slaven Bilic’s men are currently second in the Championship table and just one point behind leaders Leeds United and to win the title would be a fitting end to Brunt’s West Brom career.

The Northern Ireland international would the title back in 2007 in his first season with the club and to win it again in his final year would be a memorable end to his time at the Baggies.

LEGEND

Livermore has heaped praise on Brunt and said in the latest edition of Albion News [page 11]: “I also want to take this opportunity to pay my own tribute to Brunty, who we all know, is now into the final weeks of his Albion playing career.”

“I’ve been at Albion long enough now to understand just what a legend this guy is not only in the eyes of our fans but also around the club generally. Brunty deserves to go down as one of our all-time greats and I am sure that is how he will come to be regarded.”

“He has been a credit to himself and the club in the way in which he has handled what would have been a disappointing season for him in terms of starting appearances. Believe me, when you train with the guy, you know he is still firing and fighting to get on the team sheet even now.”

“It has been a privilege to play alongside him and call him a team-mate. I was asked a few weeks ago, shortly after the announcement that he would be leaving at the end of the season, whether he would share in any success we might achieve at the end of the season. The answer was a resounding ‘of course’. It’s up to us now to help him get the send-off we are all desperately hoping for.”

Brunt has been nothing short of a legend during his time at West Brom with his performances on the pitch and attitude and professionalism off it. The main aim will be to win promotion but for Brunt and Livermore to lift the trophy would be the icing on the cake for Baggies fans.