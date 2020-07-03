It appears to be one of those transfer stories that will never go away. West Bromwich Albion have once again been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle according to Peterborough Today.

Gayle spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns where he became a huge fan’s favourite scoring 24 goals in 40 appearances and helping them reach the play-off semi-finals where they eventually lost to bitter rivals Aston Villa.

West Brom were linked with another loan move as well as a permanent one last summer but were unable to forge a deal for the striker.

Slaven Bilic’s men are currently second in the Championship table and on course fora return to the Premier League and their genuine chances of buying Gayle would depend on what division they find themselves in next season.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has already reiterated that he sees Gayle as being part of the club’s plans and indeed he has featured more often since the resumption of the season and has already chipped in with two goals.

The Baggies would surely have to secure a return to the top-flight to stand any chance of landing the 29-year-old.

Bilic has spoken openly about recruiting younger players for the squad as they looked to reduce the average age of last season’s team and Gayle being almost 30-years-old would not really fit the mould.

Albion will need to recruit a proven, clinical striker should they be playing Premier League football next season and Gayle has failed to really prove himself consistently at that level.

Many West Brom supporters hold a huge amount of affection for Gayle and would love to see him return to the club but there are reservations surrounding his age and Premier League ability.

Would Dwight Gayle be a good signing for West Bromwich Albion?