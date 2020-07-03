Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund had been involved in a tug-o-war with each other over who was going to be the side to snap up Birmingham City’s exciting teen midfielder, Jude Bellingham. However, that struggle seems to be over according to the following tweet from German media Bild’s head of football:

True: @bvb and Jude Bellingham is a done deal @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 2, 2020

Bellingham has really risen to the top in a mediocre Birmingham City side that has struggled for any level of consistency all season long. It is also his first season in the senior set-up at S Andrew’s and such has been the level of his performances that big sides have been squabbling to land him.

And why wouldn’t they fight amongst themselves for him? It has been a fantastic season and Bellingham has earned himself this bi-money move. He only turned 17 four days ago but it’s been a season where he’s made 35 appearances, scoring 4 goals and adding 3 assists.

Now Bild’s Falk says that Bellingham’s future has been settled and his future will be in Germany at Borussia Dortmund. He will feature in a side that is already stocked to the gills with talented youngsters such as Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland.

It will mean a huge windfall for Birmingham City with reports that the fee they will receive could reach £35million with add-ons. It will also be a huge step up in wages for Bellingham who will move from a scholar’s wage of £145-per-week to what some are saying could even be a wage of £60,000-per-week in Germany.

Has Jude Bellingham made the right decision if this move to Germany is confirmed?