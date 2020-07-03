Tonight’s game at the KCOM between Hull City and Middlesbrough was one of those cliched ‘six-pointers’ with both teams hoping to escape the clutches of the relegation mire.

It was two early goals that brought the tie to life. Britt Assombalonga opened the scoring (4′) for the visitors from the penalty spot. Four minutes later Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane (8′) equalised with a peach of a free-kick.

That was effectively how the game looked like it was going to end as time ticked by. Despite industry from both sides, there was no further score during the regulation 90 minutes.

However, Hull City left it late to snatch all three points. The Tigers on-loan Barnsley forward, Malik Wilks, stole in near the death (90+2′) to snatch all three points for Hull.

Reflecting afterwards on the manner of the loss, visiting boss Neil Warnock was not a happy man. He said:



“I would have been disappointed coming here and drawing the game and we’ve ended up losing it. The concentration of one or two lads just went and it’s difficult, a lot of aspects of it.”

He continued by expanding on his criticism of his players faltering concentration adding:

“The winning goal I was disappointed with because after a free-kick we just went anywhere, you have to have a look around you and see how many Hull players are around you at the back post. Nobody there was talking.“

It’s a quick turnaround for Neil Warnock and his Boro squad with a Sunday game against QPR up next. Quite plainly he said of this:

“We’ve got what we’ve got and have to get on with it. A little bit more coaching and we’ll try to get a result on Sunday.”

YouTube: Hull score injury time winner to leapfrog ‘Boro! | Hull 2-1 Middlesbrough | Championship Highlights

