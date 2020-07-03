The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Bolton Wanderers are going after 26-goal hotshot Eoin Doyle, after his contract with Swindon Town came to an end.

In January, Swindon Town signed Eoin Doyle from Bradford City on a permanent basis after his electric goalscoring form while on loan. In making a permanent move to the County Ground, Doyle signed a deal that would keep him at the club until June 30th.

Now, with the end of June passed, Doyle is out of contract and the Robins are yet to have come to an agreement over a fresh deal for their hotshot striker. It has now emerged that newly relegated Bolton Wanderers are going in chase of the Irish hitman.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon was asked if Bolton – now managed by Ian Evatt – would be interested in signing Doyle this summer, to which he replied: “they already are”.

Doyle was a star performer for Richie Wellens’ title-winning side, forming a strong partnership with Jerry Yates. He netted an impressive 26 goals in 34 League One games, also laying on five assists. Doyle’s strongest run of form stretched from October 12 to New Years Day, scoring 17 in 13 league matches.

If Swindon were unable to agree a new deal for Doyle, it would be a big blow to their plans for next season. Losing such a prolific in a window where clubs will be strapped for cash would put Swindon Town in a difficult situation so they will need to get in ahead of Bolton Wanderers if they want Doyle to stay.

