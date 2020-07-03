Northampton Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town midfielder Paul Anderson has been released.

Northampton Town ran away 4-0 winners in their League Two play-off final vs Exeter City earlier this week. Now, with plans for life back in League One underway, the club have moved to announce their retained list.

13 players will be leaving Northampton Town this summer, including former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town midfielder Paul Anderson.

Alongside Anderson in departing the Cobblers will be Alan McCormack, Camron McWilliams, Jordan Turnbull, Andy Williams, Ryan Hughes, David Cornell, Jay Williams, Reece Hall-Johnson, Billy Waters, Sean Whaler, Bradley Lashley and Jack Newell.

Upon the announcement, Northampton Town boss Keith Curle spoke to the club’s official website. Curle moved to thank the departing players for their efforts with the club, adding that attention will now turn to building a squad ready for League One. He said:

“This is always a difficult part of the job, particularly after winning promotion on Monday night. My job is to make these decisions for the betterment of the football club and to look to the future.

“First and foremost I would like to thank all of the players collectively for their efforts. I cannot speak highly enough of their attitudes and their commitment.

“As we look to the future, there has to be a continued progression and development both individually and collectively as we look to continue our journey on our upward curve.

“As a club, our challenge this summer is to produce a squad that can be competitive in League 1 next season and that means we will need to strengthen in certain areas.”

In two separate stints with Northampton, Anderson has played in 63 games across all competitions, scoring eight goals and laying on seven assists in the process. He returned to the club in October of 2019 and helped the Cobblers secure a return to the third tier.

Anderson is a vastly experienced midfielder. The 31-year-old has spent notable stints with Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town since coming through Liverpool’s academy, notching up 390 career appearances.

