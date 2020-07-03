Fulham have confirmed on their official club website that Scottish starlet Kieron Bowie has officially linked up with the club after agreeing on a deal in February.

Earlier this year, Fulham secured the signing of Raith Rovers starlet Kieron Bowie, as covered here on The72. Now, it has been confirmed that upon the beginning of his contract with the Craven Cottage club, Bowie’s move has been made official.

Bowie remained with Raith until the end of the season to continue his development but with their season finished, he has now linked up with Scott Parker’s side.

Upon the announcement, Huw Jennings – Fulham’s academy director – commented on the signing of Bowie. He said that the youngster was being tracked by a “significant number of clubs” before Fulham secured a deal, saying:

“We are delighted that Kieron has joined Fulham. We were aware that a significant number of clubs were tracking him, and we moved very quickly to secure his services.

“Kieron is an exciting prospect, he is a commanding central striker for his age, he has an eye for goal and knows how to lead the line. He has an excellent temperament and is ideally suited to the Fulham way.

“We are indebted to Raith Rovers for their support in enabling Kieron and his family to visit our Motspur Park training ground to help confirm the deal.”

Bowie has enjoyed a thoroughly successful season in the senior side with Raith Rovers, breaking into the club’s first-team picture and going on to score 10 goals and lay on six assists in 36 appearances for the side.

With Bowie’s arrival now completed, it will be interesting to see how he develops with Fulham. The Scottish starlet will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harvey Elliott, who burst onto the scene with Fulham.

