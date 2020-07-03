Fulham have confirmed on their official club website that young left-back Ziyad Larkeche has signed on a free transfer from French giants PSG.

Fulham have moved to bring a new young star into their academy set-up, bringing in young French left-back Ziyad Larkeche on a free transfer. The youngster has signed in a bargain deal after his departure from European titans PSG.

Fulham confirmed the deal on their official club website and claimed that they had fended off interest from “some of Europe’s biggest clubs” to secure a deal for Larkeche.

Upon the announcement, Larkeche spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move. He said that he is looking forward to making the most of the “massive opportunity” that has been given to prove himself. He said:

“I am over the moon with this move. Joining a traditional and historic club like Fulham is a dream come true. From the first sight, the club really convinced me that it was the best option for me so I look forward to giving my best for the team.

“I would like to thank the club and my agents, Gold Kick, for this massive opportunity.”

Larkeche will link up with the club’s Under-23s side to start with and will be hoping to break into Scott Parker’s senior side while continuing his development with the Cottagers.

Fulham’s academy director, Huw Jennings, also spoke about the signing of Larkeche, saying that he feels the deal is a “major coup”.

“We’re absolutely delighted for Ziyad to be joining us,” he said.

“We’ve been looking out for a talented attacking-minded left-back and feel this signing is a major coup. He will initially compete in our Under-23 team and hopefully,he can move forward from there.”

