A report from Football Insider has claimed that Sunderland and Oxford United are both interested in signing Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards this summer.

After a disappointing first campaign in League One, Ipswich Town will be preparing for what they will be hoping is a serious promotion push this summer. Now, it has emerged that one of their players is attracting interest from two fellow third-tier sides.

Sunderland – who will also be remaining in League One – and Oxford United – who are in the play-offs – are both reportedly interested in signing Welsh winger Gwion Edwards from Ipswich this summer. The pair are said to be keeping a close eye on Edwards’ situation at Portman Road ahead of a possible move.

Edwards has entered the final year of his contract and the Tractor Boys could risk losing him on a free if they fail to tie him down to a new deal. The 27-year-old joined Ipswich in the summer of 2018, signing from Peterborough United.

Since signing for the club, Edwards has scored eight goals and laid on four assists in 69 appearances across all competitions. His favoured position is on the wing but at times, he has been used in a wing-back role under Paul Lambert.

Edwards has a good amount of Football League experience under his belt. He came through Swansea City’s academy and went on to impress with Crawley Town, earning himself a move to Peterborough United. With Posh, Edwards starred on the wing, scoring 16 and laying on nine assists in 76 appearances.

Now, with a year left on his Ipswich deal, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. It awaits to be seen if the reported interest from Sunderland and Oxford develops into anything serious.

