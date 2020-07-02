Exeter City have released ex-Coventry City and Birmingham City defender Aaron Martin, as announced by their official club website.

The Grecians have published their retained list after they missed out on promotion to League One after their Play-Off final defeat to Northampton Town on Monday at Wembley.

Matt Taylor’s side have also announced Craig Woodman, Lee Martin, Lee Holmes, Dean Moxey, Gary Warren, Brennan Dickenson and Jared Thompson will also be leaving the club as free agents.

Their website reads: “Matt Taylor spoke about each player individually and thanked them for their efforts during their time at St James Park and wished them all well for the future. All of the other first team players were in contract and have been retained as such.”

Martin, who is 30 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming months and consider his next move.

He joined Exeter two years ago and has been a key player for them in League Two over the past couple of seasons.

Martin is an experienced player in the Football League who has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

The centre-back has previously had spells with the likes of Southampton, Birmingham City, Yeovil Town, Coventry City and Oxford United and is a decent option for lower league clubs needing defensive reinforcements for the next campaign.

Exeter will have to go again in League Two next term after another Play-Off disappointment, but they will be without Martin.

Would you take Martin at your club?