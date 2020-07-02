Northampton Town have released ex-Swindon Town and Luton Town midfielder Alan McCormack, as announced by their official club website.

The Cobblers have published their retained list following their promotion to League One, announcing the likes of Jordan Turnbull, Andy Williams and David Cornell will also be leaving the club as free agents, amongst others.

Keith Curle’s side have offered new deals to key first-team trio Sam Hoskins, Vadaine Oliver and Michael Harriman.

Their boss has said, as per their website: “This is always a difficult part of the job, particularly after winning promotion on Monday night. My job is to make these decisions for the betterment of the football club and to look to the future.

“First and foremost I would like to thank all of the players collectively for their efforts. I cannot speak highly enough of their attitudes and their commitment.”

McCormack, who is 36 years old, will have to weigh up his options this summer following his release and consider his next move. He only joined Northampton last June on a one-year deal.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 500 appearances to date.

McCormack has played for the likes of Preston North End, Southend United, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Brentford and Luton Town in the past.

Northampton are preparing for life back in the third tier after their impressive Play-Off final win over Exeter City at Wembley on Monday, however McCormack will not be playing for them next term.

Would you take McCormack at your club?