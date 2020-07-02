German source Kicker has placed Leeds United right in the mix with a host of other sides in the race to sign Union Berlin’s Swedish striker Sebastian Andersson. Alongside Leeds are West Brom and Brentford as well as Newcastle United. Schalke are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Andersson has been at Union Berlin since joining on a free transfer from FC Kaiserslautern at the beginning of July 2018. He’d been at Kaiserlautern for one season after joining from he Swedish Allsvenskan league where he’d featured for Kalmar FF, Djurgarden and Norrkoping.

Andersson is valued at £4.3million by Transfermarkt and that corresponds to Kicker’s comments on him having an “exit clause – which is in the mid single digit million range.” Kicker continue by adding something that is pertinent for Leeds United and other English clubs chasing him in that this clause in “up to 30 percent more” for English clubs than interested German clubs.

Sebastian Andersson – what clubs will get

The following is a Smartmap of the types of play that Andersson has carried out this season and where on the field courtesy of Smarterscout.

As the graphic shows, Andersson likes to drop back and help build-up play. This can be seen by the midfield third of the opponent half where he prefers to make short (blue) and medium (green) passes. These are done in both the right and left channels. Shooting-wise, he prefers to take shots (white) predominantly in the area and central to the goal.

Goal-wise, he has scored 12 this season (1 penalty) and this represents 0.3 non-penalty goals per shot; this is versus xG per shot of 0.17. He has an xG% of 70 when receiving the ball, is involved in 83% of Union Berlin’s moves ending in a goal and 41% of moves ending in a shot.

Sebastian Andersson – per90 min expectations

Shots: 2.2

Goals: 0.4

Dribbles: 1.7 (0.7 successful)

Aerial: 15.6 (8.2 won)

Passes: 25.6 (15.1 accurate short/0.2 accurate long)

Key Passes (leading to chances): 0.8

Graphic and metrics regarding xG and %ages from Smarterscout

Per 90 mins expectations from WhoScored player page

Should Leeds United be looking at a player such as Andersson to support Bamford?