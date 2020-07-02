Pep Clotet’s popularity as the Birmingham City head coach has dropped over the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Mark Bowen received an approval rating of +35. This was after he was approved by 68% of Reading fans with 33% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 57% (-15)

Disapprove: 37% (+9)

Don’t Know: 5% (+5)

Net Approval Rating: +20 (-24)

As you can see, the popularity of Pep Clotet as Birmingham City head coach has dropped over the last week. Such a steep drop is a surprise considering that Birmingham didn’t lose at the weekend, instead, they drew 3-3 with Hull City, though maybe the poor form of Hull made Blues fans think they should have won that match. During the time this poll was taking responses, Birmingham would lose 3-0 to Huddersfield Town.

