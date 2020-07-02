Reading fans are now divided on Mark Bowen as their head coach.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Mark Bowen received an approval rating of +35. This was after he was approved by 68% of Reading fans with 33% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 43% (-25)

Disapprove: 42% (+11)

Don’t Know: 14% (+14)

Net Approval Rating: +1 (-34)

As you can see, over the last week Reading fans have become more divided on Mark Bowen. He had been quite popular last week but his approval rating had massively dropped. This is no surprise considering that Reading lost 2-1 to Derby County at the weekend, keeping their season dull this year. During the time this poll was taking responses, Reading lost 3-0 to Brentford.

