Liam Walsh has signed a new one-year extension with Bristol City, as announced by their official club website.

The Robins have exercised their option to keep the midfielder at Ashton Gate for another 12 months, the same goes for Niclas Eliasson and youngster George Nurse.

Walsh, who is 22 years old, spent this past season on loan at Coventry City and played a huge role in their promotion from League One. He made 34 appearances in all competitions for Mark Robins’ side and chipped in with four goals.

The Sky Blues have been interested in bringing him back to the club this summer as they gear up for their long awaited return to the second tier. However, their chances have suffered a blow and they won’t be able to get him for free now.

Walsh won Coventry’s Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, which outlines his importance to that team.

The ex-England Under-18 international started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees but was a regular for their youth sides.

He gained first-team experience out on loan at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City before Bristol City signed him permanently in January 2018.

Walsh hasn’t quite managed to nail down a regular spot with the Robins since then but will be hoping his impressive recent loan spell at Coventry will have put him on Lee Johnson’s radar.

Will Coventry still try and get Walsh?