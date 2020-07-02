Mark Warburton’s popularity as the QPR head coach has dropped in half over the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Mark Warburton received an approval rating of +78. This was after he was approved by 89% of QPR fans with 11% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 64% (-25)

Disapprove: 31% (+20)

Don’t Know: 5% (+5)

Net Approval Rating: +33 (-45)

As you can see, Mark Warburton’s popularity as QPR head coach has dropped by over half over the last week. While it is a steep drop, it would have been expected considering their result at the weekend. They lost 1-0 to London rivals Charlton Athletic and their play-off hopes took a big hit. During the time this poll was taking responses, QPR have lost 2-1 to Fulham.

Do you agree with Mark Warburton's manager approval rating?