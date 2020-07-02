Reading have released goalkeeper Vito Mannone, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Premier League stopper is a free agent now and will weigh up his options.

Mannone, who is 32 years old, had spent the second-half of this season on loan in Denmark with Superliga side Esbjerg fB.

The ex-Italian Under-21 international joined Reading in 2017 and has since made 47 appearances for the Championship.

He was loaned out to Major League Soccer side Minnesota United for their 2019 season having fallen out-of-favour with the Royals.

Mannone was lured to England as a youngster to join Arsenal from Atalanta. He gained his first taste of senior football on loan at Barnsley in the 2006/07 season. Do you remember him Tykes fans?

He then went onto make 23 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners’ first-team, as well as enjoying two separate loan spells away from the London side at Hull City.

Mannone left Arsenal permanently in 2013 to join Sunderland and he spent four years at the Stadium of Light whilst they were in the top flight before switching to Reading.

His time at the Madejski Stadium hasn’t really worked out for him as he has been loaned out twice. Mannone will have to consider his next move and whether he wants to stay in England or move abroad again.

Reading have also confirmed today that Tyler Blackett, Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary, Gabriel Osho, Jordan Obita and Charlie Adam will be staying until the end of the current campaign.

