Garry Monk as Sheffield Wednesday head coach remains just as unpopular as he was last week.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Garry Monk received an approval rating of -14. This was after he was approved by 43% of Sheffield Wednesday fans with 57% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 39% (-4)

Disapprove: 53% (-4)

Don’t Know: 8% (+4)

Net Approval Rating: -14 (0)

As you can see, Gary Monk’s popularity as the Sheffield Wednesday head coach has stayed the same as last week. Both the approval and disapproval vote lost the same percentage of voters to Don’t Know, meaning the net approval rating stayed the same. This is a surprise as we would have expected Monk’s popularity to rise after they beat Bristol City 2-1 at the weekend. During the time the pol was taking responses, Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 to West Bromwich Albion.

