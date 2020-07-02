Lee Johnson is still very unpopular as Bristol City head coach though his approval rating did get higher this week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Lee Johnson received an approval rating of -72. This was after he was approved by 14% of Bristol City fans with 78% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 15% (+1)

Disapprove: 78% (-8)

Don’t Know: 7% (+7)

Net Approval Rating: -63 (+9)

As you can see, Lee Johnson has become more popular with the Bristol City fans with his approval rating rising. However, it should be noted that this has been caused by people who disapproved of Johnson last week turning into Don’t Knows. Even so, this is a surprise considering that Bristol City lost 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday last week. During the time this poll was taking responses, Bristol City lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Do you agree with Lee Johnson's approval rating?