Gary Rowett’s popularity as Millwall head coach has remained stable during the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Gary Rowett received an approval rating of +90. This was after he was approved by 95% of Millwall fans with 5% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 95% (0)

Disapprove: 3% (-2)

Don’t Know: 2% (+2)

Net Approval Rating: +92 (+2)

As you can see, Gary Rowett’s popularity as the Millwall head coach has roughly stayed the same. His general approval has remained the same but his disapproval vote has dropped and turned into Don’t Know. This has given him a slight rise in his net approval rating, though this could be written of as part of margin of error. His rating staying stable is not surprising considering they drew 0-0 with Barnsley at the weekend. While this poll was taking responses, Millwall drew 1-1 with Swansea City.

Do you agree with Gary Rowett's approval rating?